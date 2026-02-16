Left Menu

AI's Cinematic Revolution: From Imagination to Screen

Artificial Intelligence is revolutionizing cinema by enabling filmmakers to visualize and plan movies before shooting begins. This transformation, highlighted by actor Rana Daggubati, emphasizes the distinction between creators and mere users of AI tools. While AI reshapes pre-production, core storytelling skills remain irreplaceable.

Updated: 16-02-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 18:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The integration of Artificial Intelligence into the film industry is marking a new era, transforming how filmmakers visualize and plan their projects even before the first scene is shot. Highlighting this groundbreaking shift, actor Rana Daggubati emphasized AI's role in reshaping cinematic storytelling during the AI Impact Summit held on Monday.

This disruptive technology compresses traditional pre-production timelines, offering creators a detailed insight into their vision well before filming commences. Daggubati warns of an emerging divide in the film industry, between those who build intellectual property using AI tools and those who simply utilize them. The strategic use of AI allows for the accelerated production of complex visual effects that once consumed weeks of costly labor.

Despite the technological advancements, Daggubati and panelists such as Ashish Kulkarni stress the irreplaceable value of foundational storytelling skills, cultural context, and social literacy. The session, part of the AI Impact Expo expected to attract over 250,000 attendees, included a memorandum signing between Adobe and NASSCOM, which underscores the importance of skilling for the Intelligent Economy.

