Tina Ambani Under ED Radar: The Money-Laundering Probe

Tina Ambani, the wife of Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani, is summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for a money-laundering inquiry. The interrogation pertains to a suspicious transaction involving a New York property. Anil Ambani is also summoned in connection with related financial irregularities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 20:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tina Ambani, former actor and the wife of Anil Ambani, chairman of the Reliance Group, is set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning related to money-laundering charges.

This follows the issuance of a second summons as part of an ongoing investigation involving the purchase of a luxury Manhattan condominium under suspicious circumstances. Authorities believe the property sale was part of a fraudulent scheme executed during RCOM's insolvency proceedings.

The situation has escalated with assets worth Rs 12,000 crore being attached by authorities amid wider probes into alleged financial irregularities connected with the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG).

