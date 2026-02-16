Tradition and Leadership: Soren's Ancestral Visit

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, dedicated to preserving cultural traditions, visited his ancestral village of Nemra on Monday.

Soren actively participated in the traditional selection process of the village 'pahan' (Santhal priest), reaffirming his commitment to his roots.

Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner Faiz Aq Ahmed Mumtaz confirmed the CM utilized the helipad to reach his native village, showcasing the blend of modern governance and age-old traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)