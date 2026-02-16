Left Menu

Tradition and Leadership: Soren's Ancestral Visit

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren visited his ancestral village Nemra to participate in the traditional selection of a Santhal priest, adhering to village customs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramgarh | Updated: 16-02-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 19:51 IST
Tradition and Leadership: Soren's Ancestral Visit
Hemant Soren
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, dedicated to preserving cultural traditions, visited his ancestral village of Nemra on Monday.

Soren actively participated in the traditional selection process of the village 'pahan' (Santhal priest), reaffirming his commitment to his roots.

Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner Faiz Aq Ahmed Mumtaz confirmed the CM utilized the helipad to reach his native village, showcasing the blend of modern governance and age-old traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bomb Threat Sparks Panic at Uttarakhand Courts

Bomb Threat Sparks Panic at Uttarakhand Courts

 India
2
Norway's Winning Formula: The Secret Behind Olympic Success

Norway's Winning Formula: The Secret Behind Olympic Success

 Global
3
Albania's Legal Shake-Up: Rama's Controversial Shield for Ministers

Albania's Legal Shake-Up: Rama's Controversial Shield for Ministers

 Global
4
Nissanka's Centurion Mastery Guides Sri Lanka to Victory Over Australia

Nissanka's Centurion Mastery Guides Sri Lanka to Victory Over Australia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026