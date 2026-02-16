Left Menu

Navigating Cultural Contexts: Global Media's Indian Mission

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urges global media platforms to respect cultural context and legal frameworks in different countries. Speaking with Motion Picture Association's Charles Rivkin, he announced India's 'Create in India' Mission to foster media industry growth, emphasizing digital innovation's role in future-ready talent development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 20:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the importance of global media platforms respecting the cultural and legal frameworks of the countries they operate in. His remarks were made during a discussion with Charles Rivkin of the Motion Picture Association at the AI Impact Summit 2026.

Vaishnaw highlighted the absence of physical boundaries in the digital world, which makes it crucial for platforms like Netflix to be culturally aware. He announced plans for a 'Create in India' Mission, aimed at boosting the media industry and fostering future-ready talent.

India's large, digitally native population is seen as a natural fit for new technologies, Vaishnaw added, as global leaders prepare to meet at an upcoming AI summit in New Delhi to discuss digital innovation's benefits and challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

