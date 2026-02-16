Mother-Daughter Duo Caught in Alleged Espionage Scandal

In Meerut, a woman and her daughter face serious allegations of espionage for Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI. Meerut police revealed that the duo had been staying in India illegally without valid citizenship.

According to a complaint filed with senior police officials, Ruksana accused Saba Farhat and her daughter, Aiman Farhat, of living in the country using forged documents. Allegedly, Saba traveled to Pakistan in 1988, married a Pakistani national, and subsequently brought her daughter to India on a Pakistani passport, enrolling her in a local school without obtaining Indian citizenship.

The Meerut police, following a thorough investigation, discovered forged documents in the women's possession, leading to an FIR being registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. SSP Avinash Pandey confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, with further legal actions planned based on evidence gathered.