Netflix show 'XO, Kitty' to return with season three on April 2

Season three of Netflix's hit romantic comedy series ''XO, Kitty'' will premiere on April 2, the streamer has announced. The eight-episode new season of the Korean-American show will see teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey, played by Anna Cathcart, return for her senior year at the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS). ''Don't freak out, but... 'XO, KITTY' returns April 2,'' Netflix posted on X alongside first look photos from season three. Created by Jenny Han and showrun and written by Valentina Garza, the upcoming season will track Kitty as she makes ''meaningful memories'' with her friends, grows closer to her relatives in Korea and takes important decisions about her future, according to the official logline. The season will also focus on Kitty defining her relationship with Min Ho, even as surprise revelations threaten to upend her plans and relationships, forcing her to embrace the unexpected. Besides Cathcart, returning cast members also include Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, Sang Heon, Anthony Keyvan, Regan Aliyah, and Hojo Shin. Peter Thurnwald, Joshua Lee, Sasha Bhasin, Michael K. Lee, Philippe Lee, Jocelyn Shelfo, Han Bi Ryu and Sunny Oh will also reprise their roles. The makers have also added three new cast members to the series: Sule Thelwell, Soy Kim and Christine Hwang. ''XO, Kitty'' began as a spinoff of Netflix's popular ''To All the Boys'' film franchise, based on Han's book series that includes ''To All the Boys I've Loved Before'', ''To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You'' and ''To All the Boys: Always and Forever''. Produced by Paramount Television Studios, the show is executive produced by Garza, Han, Bradley Gardner and Matt Kaplan of ACE Entertainment.

