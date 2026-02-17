India-Nepal Trade Festival: Bridging Economies and Cultures

The India-Nepal Trade Festival's second edition is set to enhance economic cooperation between the two nations, focusing on bridging the trade deficit. The festival will take place in Delhi from February 20-22, officials announced on Tuesday.

The event will feature chief guests including Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Nepalese Minister Anil Kumar Sinha. The festival will be held at the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Organizers aim to boost trade, tourism, and cultural exchanges. Nepalese culture, cuisine, and the film 'Gurkha Warriors' will be showcased. Business delegations and tour operators will also engage to strengthen ties.