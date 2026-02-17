Left Menu

Ronda Rousey's Epic Return: The Clash with Gina Carano

Ronda Rousey is set to make her comeback to the UFC after a decade, facing Gina Carano on May 16. The highly anticipated fight will stream globally on Netflix. Rousey expressed her eagerness for this super fight, with Carano acknowledging the respect Rousey showed in arranging the bout.

In a stunning announcement, former UFC champion Ronda Rousey plans to return to the octagon after a decade-long hiatus. This return finds her squaring off against fellow veteran Gina Carano on May 16.

The anticipated duel will be held at Los Angeles' Intuit Dome and streamed globally via Netflix, free of additional charges. Rousey, renowned for her impressive 12-2 record, expressed her excitement, sharing this epic event with Carano.

Carano revealed the personal nature of this confrontation, noting Rousey's respectful approach in seeking the fight. Both fighters have experienced Hollywood fame, appearing together in the 'Fast & Furious' franchise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

