Ronda Rousey's Epic Return: The Clash with Gina Carano

In a stunning announcement, former UFC champion Ronda Rousey plans to return to the octagon after a decade-long hiatus. This return finds her squaring off against fellow veteran Gina Carano on May 16.

The anticipated duel will be held at Los Angeles' Intuit Dome and streamed globally via Netflix, free of additional charges. Rousey, renowned for her impressive 12-2 record, expressed her excitement, sharing this epic event with Carano.

Carano revealed the personal nature of this confrontation, noting Rousey's respectful approach in seeking the fight. Both fighters have experienced Hollywood fame, appearing together in the 'Fast & Furious' franchise.

(With inputs from agencies.)