Jammu & Kashmir's Bold Step: Reclaiming State and Forest Lands

Jammu and Kashmir has made significant strides in reclaiming encroached state land, recovering over 14.29 lakh kanals out of a reported 17.27 lakh kanals. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah confirmed these figures to the legislative assembly, highlighting ongoing challenges with nearly three lakh kanals still under illegal occupation.

A breakdown reveals the government has reclaimed 12.12 lakh kanals in Jammu from an initial 14 lakh kanals of encroached land, while in Kashmir, 2.16 lakh kanals have been recovered from a reported 3.27 lakh kanals. Meanwhile, close to 3 lakh kanals remain encroached across both regions, emphasizing the continued need for government intervention.

On forest lands, Forest Minister Javed Ahmad Rana disclosed that as of December 31, 2025, around 3.85 lakh kanals (or 19,496 hectares) remained under illegal occupation. The government is using remote sensing, GPS mapping, and drone surveillance to monitor and protect these areas, alongside traditional enforcement methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)