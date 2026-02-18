Renowned Screenwriter Salim Khan Stable After Health Scare

Renowned 90-year-old screenwriter, Salim Khan, faced a health challenge with a brain haemorrhage, prompting medical intervention at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. Known for cinematic classics like 'Sholay' and 'Deewar', Khan's condition is currently stable under ventilator support, serving as a precautionary measure, according to Dr. Jalil Parkar.

Dr. Parkar assured the media that the ventilator is in place to prevent any potential deterioration, not indicating a critical state. After undergoing necessary investigations and a minimally invasive procedure known as Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA), Khan remains stable in the ICU with hopes to be off the ventilator soon.

The beloved screenwriter's health concern has drawn friends and family to the hospital, including his children Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, daughter Alvira, and colleagues like Javed Akhtar. Khan, who turned 90 last November, made his mark by co-writing blockbusters with Akhtar, becoming one half of a legendary storytelling duo in Hindi cinema.

