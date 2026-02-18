Record Heat, Rising Seas: A Climate Wake-Up Call

Ten years after the Paris Agreement, newly released climate data reveals a troubling trend: the Earth is warming at an accelerating pace. By 2025, the planet is expected to rank among the three hottest years on record. This increase in temperature is accompanied by unprecedented ocean heat and rising sea levels.

Despite agreements at the United Nations meeting in Brazil to increase climate funding for poorer countries, the global effort lacks clear strategies to phase out fossil fuels. Notably, Donald Trump's rollback of environmental policies has fueled skepticism and undermined international climate commitments, amplifying the challenges ahead.

The World Meteorological Organization reports record-high levels of carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide, driving the temperature spike between 2023 and 2025. Researchers warn of a diminishing carbon budget, highlighting an urgent need to curtail emissions to avoid surpassing critical warming thresholds.