Commemorating 80 Years of Unity: A Documentary Unveils the Anti-Fascist Struggle
In 2025, the 80th anniversary of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression will be celebrated. A new documentary chronicles China's pivotal role in the anti-fascist movement, highlighting international support and sacrifices. This historical narrative draws lessons for a brighter, unified future for humanity.
In 2025, the global community will mark the 80th anniversary of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the broader World Anti-Fascist War. This milestone honors China's critical role and the international support received during a dark chapter in history.
The conflict's origin traces back to the September 18th Incident in 1931, which signaled the onset of a worldwide struggle against fascism. In this context, China became a vital front, not just fighting for its own survival but advocating for justice as a universal principle.
Hebei has released a new documentary that pays homage to the internationalist fighters who stood alongside China, transcending nationality and belief in a shared struggle. These acts of solidarity are celebrated as a spiritual landmark symbolizing hope for humanity's collective future.
