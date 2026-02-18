Left Menu

Mani Shankar Aiyar: A Political Journey Through Ideological Allegiances

Mani Shankar Aiyar, a veteran Congress leader, distinguishes his ideological ties to Gandhi, Nehru, and Rajiv Gandhi while noting his disconnect from Rahul Gandhi due to generational and experiential differences. His recent remarks advocating for Kerala's Panchayati Raj reforms have strained his relations with the Congress party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 15:51 IST
Mani Shankar Aiyar
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has reaffirmed his allegiance to the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Rajiv Gandhi, while expressing distance from Rahul Gandhi. Aiyar clarified that his disconnect stems from the generational gap and limited direct political association with Rahul Gandhi.

In a conversation with PTI, Aiyar recounted his encounters with key historical figures, citing his childhood connection with Gandhi and formative years under Nehru's influence. He acknowledged Rajiv Gandhi's pivotal role in bringing him into the political sphere, which cemented his allegiance to Rajiv's vision.

Aiyar's statements came amid growing tensions with the Congress party, which distanced itself from his remarks supporting Kerala's current administration and criticizing party colleagues. His comments reflect ongoing ideological rifts within the party and highlight his independent stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

