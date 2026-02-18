Mani Shankar Aiyar: A Political Journey Through Ideological Allegiances

Veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has reaffirmed his allegiance to the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Rajiv Gandhi, while expressing distance from Rahul Gandhi. Aiyar clarified that his disconnect stems from the generational gap and limited direct political association with Rahul Gandhi.

In a conversation with PTI, Aiyar recounted his encounters with key historical figures, citing his childhood connection with Gandhi and formative years under Nehru's influence. He acknowledged Rajiv Gandhi's pivotal role in bringing him into the political sphere, which cemented his allegiance to Rajiv's vision.

Aiyar's statements came amid growing tensions with the Congress party, which distanced itself from his remarks supporting Kerala's current administration and criticizing party colleagues. His comments reflect ongoing ideological rifts within the party and highlight his independent stance.

