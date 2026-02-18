Left Menu

Steak 'n Shake Drives Sales with Bitcoin Strategy; DeepSnitch AI Emerges as Next Crypto Boom

Steak 'n Shake's innovative Bitcoin strategy has boosted its sales, demonstrating the potential of cryptocurrency integration in traditional businesses. Meanwhile, DeepSnitch AI is gaining traction as the next major cryptocurrency due to its functional AI tools, securing over $1.65 million in presale commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 18-02-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 17:59 IST
Steak 'n Shake Drives Sales with Bitcoin Strategy; DeepSnitch AI Emerges as Next Crypto Boom
  • Country:
  • United States

Fast-food giant Steak 'n Shake is experiencing significant sales growth thanks to its bold Bitcoin Treasury strategy. The chain, known for its signature Steakburgers, reported a same-store sales increase of 11% in Q2 and 15% in Q3 2025, outperforming competitors. The company has routed all Bitcoin payments into a corporate treasury reserve, accumulating about 161.6 BTC, valued at approximately $11 million.

As Steak 'n Shake rides the Bitcoin wave, investor focus has shifted to DeepSnitch AI, a project aiming to revolutionize market intelligence in the crypto world. With more than $1.65 million raised in presale commitments, DeepSnitch AI is developing a Web3-native Bloomberg Terminal, positioning itself as a highly promising cryptocurrency.

DeepSnitch AI's token has surged by 170%, driven by its practical utility and structured approach to leveraging blockchain data. The project's early success underscores the increasing importance of viable utility and market positioning in the volatile crypto industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentine Maritime Workers Strike Against Labor Reform

Argentine Maritime Workers Strike Against Labor Reform

 Global
2
Exclusive Capital's Fraud Case Unfolds: Bail Plea Rulings and High Stakes

Exclusive Capital's Fraud Case Unfolds: Bail Plea Rulings and High Stakes

 India
3
Security Forces Intensify Operation 'KGH 2' Against Naxal Leaders

Security Forces Intensify Operation 'KGH 2' Against Naxal Leaders

 India
4
Major Drug Bust: Over 325 Kilograms of Cannabis Seized

Major Drug Bust: Over 325 Kilograms of Cannabis Seized

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026