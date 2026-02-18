Left Menu

Tragic Unveiling: Man Arrested for Wife's Murder Buried in Debt and Deceit

A man named Prabhu Ratnakar was arrested for the murder of his wife, Sarojini, whom he killed and buried in their home. Financial disputes arose after Ratnakar borrowed money in her name. Following a complaint from Sarojini's mother, police discovered the crime, leading to Ratnakar's confession and arrest.

Vijayapura | Updated: 18-02-2026 21:34 IST
In a shocking revelation, police have arrested 46-year-old Prabhu Ratnakar for the alleged murder of his wife, Sarojini. Authorities claim Ratnakar killed her and buried her inside their residence following a financial dispute.

According to investigators, Ratnakar had borrowed money from multiple sources, fraudulently using his wife's name for transactions. This resulted in a cheque bounce case against Sarojini, leading to frequent conflicts between the couple.

The tragic incident unfolded when Ratnakar confessed to the crime during police questioning. The investigation has led to the discovery of her body and charges of murder against Ratnakar as authorities continue further inquiries.

