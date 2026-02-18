Left Menu

Assam's Crore-Heavy Investment in Media Advertisements

The Assam government has allocated approximately Rs 400 crore for advertisements across various media platforms over the past five years. This expenditure encompasses print, electronic, social, and digital media. Additionally, over Rs 52 crore has been used for banners and hoardings since 2021-22.

The Assam government has remarkably disbursed around Rs 400 crore in advertising through diverse media channels over the past five years, as disclosed in the state Assembly. This budget allocation spans print, electronic, social, and digital platforms.

Minister of Information and Public Relations, Pijush Hazarika, responding to an inquiry by Congress MLA Pradip Sarkar, revealed that from June 2021 to January 2026, about Rs 330.74 crore was earmarked for print media ads alone. Meanwhile, electronic media accounted for over Rs 69.39 crore, social media absorbed Rs 37.8 crore, and digital platforms received Rs 1.57 crore.

Additionally, the state's expenditure on banners and hoardings reached over Rs 24.69 crore in 2025-26, with substantial sums spent annually since 2021-22, indicating a persistent investment in media visibility.

