Rajpal Yadav Advocates Reforms Post-Release

Renowned actor Rajpal Yadav expressed his gratitude towards the film industry and fans following his release from Tihar Jail. Thanking the community for their continued support, Yadav called for improved prison conditions, particularly advocating for designated smoking areas within jails.

After serving time for a cheque-bounce case, Yadav emphasized the importance of prisons functioning as reform centers. He suggested that facilities similar to those at airports and railway stations be set up in jails, providing opportunities for inmate rehabilitation while maintaining respect for the law.

Despite legal troubles, Yadav affirmed his roots, stating he never altered his nationality and continues his efforts to fulfill financial commitments. Meanwhile, industry peers, including actors Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary, and music composer Rao Inderjit Yadav, have extended support to his family during this period.

(With inputs from agencies.)