India's AI Transformation: A Full-Stack Revolution

Google CEO Sundar Pichai highlights India's potential to lead in AI's widespread societal diffusion. He emphasizes India's dual role as a vast user base and innovator, with the nation well-positioned to influence AI's global trajectory through strategic investments and government collaboration, ensuring benefits reach everyday citizens across sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 20:32 IST
In a thought-provoking address, Google CEO Sundar Pichai underscored the pivotal role India can play in the global AI landscape. He articulated the nation's potential to act as both a significant user and a pioneering innovator of artificial intelligence.

Speaking at a media event, Pichai lauded India's advancements over the past decade, expressing nostalgia and optimism about the country's trajectory in the AI era. He emphasized the necessity of strategic investments in AI research, education, and foundational institutions to ensure technology benefits citizens across various sectors.

Pichai also mentioned the importance of government collaboration in spreading AI technology throughout Indian society, fostering a transformative impact for all, including farmers, students, and professionals. India's success in AI, he suggests, wouldn't just be about being a large user base but also as a builder and a rule-shaper in the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

