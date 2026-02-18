Ticket Trouble at the Louvre: Unraveling a $12 Million Fraud

The Louvre Museum is embroiled in a significant ticket fraud controversy, with an estimated loss of 10 million euros over a decade. The scheme involved reusing tickets illegally, and nine people, including Chinese tour guides, have been charged. The Louvre claims it initiated the investigation, stressing no laxity in its fraud prevention efforts.

Kim Pham, the Louvre's general administrator, attributed some challenges to the museum's vast scale and complexity. He acknowledged previous shortcomings but affirmed that anti-fraud actions are ongoing. Digital purchases have further complicated fraud management, he noted, citing issues like stolen card purchases and the resale of free tickets.

As the investigation progresses, security measures have been tightened, although the museum faces criticism over other recent incidents, such as the heist of crown jewels. The Louvre remains committed to preserving its integrity and handling pressures from increasing digital operations and mass tourism.

