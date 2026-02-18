Left Menu

Ticket Trouble at the Louvre: Unraveling a $12 Million Fraud

The Louvre faces a massive ticket fraud scandal after a decade-long scheme resulted in losses of 10 million euros. Nine suspects, including museum employees and tour guides, have been charged in connection with the scheme. The museum emphasizes its role in uncovering the fraud while addressing other challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 18-02-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 18:47 IST
Ticket Trouble at the Louvre: Unraveling a $12 Million Fraud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The Louvre Museum is embroiled in a significant ticket fraud controversy, with an estimated loss of 10 million euros over a decade. The scheme involved reusing tickets illegally, and nine people, including Chinese tour guides, have been charged. The Louvre claims it initiated the investigation, stressing no laxity in its fraud prevention efforts.

Kim Pham, the Louvre's general administrator, attributed some challenges to the museum's vast scale and complexity. He acknowledged previous shortcomings but affirmed that anti-fraud actions are ongoing. Digital purchases have further complicated fraud management, he noted, citing issues like stolen card purchases and the resale of free tickets.

As the investigation progresses, security measures have been tightened, although the museum faces criticism over other recent incidents, such as the heist of crown jewels. The Louvre remains committed to preserving its integrity and handling pressures from increasing digital operations and mass tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ED's Historic Crackdown: Over 247 Assets Worth Rs 10,000 Crore Seized in PACL Ponzi Scam

ED's Historic Crackdown: Over 247 Assets Worth Rs 10,000 Crore Seized in PAC...

 India
2
Tech Stocks Rally as AI Fears Subside Ahead of Fed Minutes

Tech Stocks Rally as AI Fears Subside Ahead of Fed Minutes

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Quest for Autonomy: A Call for Amendments

Arunachal Pradesh's Quest for Autonomy: A Call for Amendments

 India
4
BJP Strengthens Hold in Rajya Sabha Ahead of March Polls

BJP Strengthens Hold in Rajya Sabha Ahead of March Polls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026