Rajasthan Governor Celebrates Shivaji's Legacy as Indomitable Warrior

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade recently lauded Chhatrapati Shivaji as one of history's most indomitable warriors, emphasizing his relentless challenge to the Mughal Empire. Bagade's remarks came during an event at Rajasthan University marking Shivaji's birth anniversary.

Bagade urged the youth to draw inspiration from Shivaji's life, emphasizing commitment to their country. He criticized the historical sidelining of Indian warriors, advocating for a more accurate portrayal of their legacies. Shivaji Maharaj's story, according to Bagade, serves as a beacon of determination and courage.

The governor also encouraged young people in Rajasthan to take pride in their own state's rich warrior history, with special mention of soldiers from the Shekhawati region actively serving in the armed forces. The event featured notable speeches, including one by Professor Anand Rao Bhale, focusing on Shivaji's life and military strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)