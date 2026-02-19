Farewell to a Lyric Legend: The Legacy of Jose van Dam

Belgian opera icon Jose van Dam passed away peacefully at the age of 85, surrounded by family, the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel announced Thursday. Known for his powerful baritone, van Dam graced stages from New York's Metropolitan Opera to Paris' Théâtre des Champs-Élysées.

In a heartfelt statement, the Belgian classical music institution praised van Dam as the nation's greatest ambassador of lyric art and hailed his genius in shaping opera history during the 20th and 21st centuries. Van Dam dedicated two decades as a master in residence in the voice section at the chapel.

Born on August 25, 1940, in Brussels, van Dam's illustrious career began in the early 1960s. He gained fame through roles in operas such as Il Barbiere di Siviglia and Carmen, and his notable collaborations with conductor Herbert von Karajan. Van Dam's performances spanned from film roles to royal funerals, leaving an indelible mark on the world of opera.