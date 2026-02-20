Left Menu

Remembering Shankar: A Towering Literary Icon

Renowned Bengali author Mani Shankar Mukhopadhay, known as 'Shankar', passed away at 93. Famous for novels such as 'Chowringee', he was celebrated for depicting urban life intricacies. West Bengal's CM Mamata Banerjee mourned his loss, honoring him as a literary giant whose works will inspire future generations.

Kolkata | Updated: 20-02-2026 14:44 IST
In a poignant loss to the world of literature, acclaimed Bengali writer Mani Shankar Mukhopadhay, affectionately known as 'Shankar', passed away at 93. His demise was announced by family members on Friday afternoon, as he breathed his last in a local hospital.

Mukhopadhay, whose literary masterpieces like 'Chowringee' delved deep into urban life's nuances, leaves behind a rich legacy. Over the years, he etched his name as one of Bengali literature's most popular authors, capturing the imagination of many with his insightful narratives.

As tributes pour in, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences, hailing Shankar as a literary luminary whose contributions will continue to inspire generations.

