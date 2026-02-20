Farewell to Shankar: The Luminary of Bengali Literature

Eminent Bengali author Mani Shankar Mukherjee, celebrated as Shankar, has died at 92. His illustrious works turned the mundane realities of urban India into enduring narratives, some of which were adapted into films by acclaimed director Satyajit Ray.

Shankar's death marks a profound loss to the world of Bengali literature. The author, whose exquisite novel 'Chowringhee' became a sensation, chronicled the nuanced aspirations and moral dilemmas of India's middle class. His literary journey, which began with works like 'Kato Ajanare,' was characterized by a sharp wit and humanistic sensitivity.

Born in the Jessore district of present-day Bangladesh in 1933, Shankar's narratives were deeply rooted in the cultural fabric of Kolkata. His passing represents not just the end of a prolific writing career but the end of an era in Bengali literature, leaving behind a legacy of timeless stories.

