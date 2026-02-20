Left Menu

Bridging Cultures: India and Croatia's Academic Connection

Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, at Delhi University, emphasized the cultural links between India and Croatia, highlighting Sanskrit's history at Croatian universities since 1876. The visit aims to strengthen educational and cultural ties, exploring collaborations in technology and innovation, influenced by India's digital advancements and Europe's innovation ecosystem.

In a significant gesture of cultural diplomacy, Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenković emphasized the historic and educational ties between India and Croatia during a lecture at Delhi University. At the heart of these connections lies the teaching of Sanskrit, introduced at Croatian universities as early as 1876.

Plenković, in his address titled 'Bridging Continents: Croatia and India in a Connected World', underscored the role of education and knowledge as modern equivalents of ancient trade routes, facilitating cultural exchanges and cooperation between continents. His visit, a first by a Croatian head of government, signals a renewed focus on strengthening educational and cultural partnerships.

The Croatian Prime Minister highlighted the potential for collaboration in fields like technology, tourism, and education, drawing on India's advancements in digital technology and Europe's innovative landscape. Plenković's interaction with Indian academic institutions, including an MoU with the University of Zagreb's Department of Hindi Studies, aims to open new avenues for academic and cultural exchanges.

