Tragic Plunge: Tourist Bus Accident on Lake Baikal
A tour bus, carrying Chinese tourists, plunged through the ice on Russia's Lake Baikal, killing eight. The bus, operated by an unregistered tour company, fell into a crevasse. Seven tourists and the driver died. A Chinese tourist escaped, and a criminal investigation is underway.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
A tragic accident on Lake Baikal claimed the lives of eight people when a tour bus carrying Chinese tourists broke through the ice, regional officials have reported. The incident occurred as the bus was crossing the frozen lake, known for its treacherous conditions.
Igor Kobzev, the Governor of the Irkutsk region, revealed via Telegram that among the deceased were seven Chinese tourists and the bus driver. Notably, one tourist managed to escape from the sinking vehicle. The emergency services, equipped with underwater cameras, conducted a diving operation in the lake's 18-meter deep waters.
The local prosecutor's office has initiated a criminal investigation following revelations that the tour was managed by an unregistered operator. Lake Baikal remains a significant attraction for international tourists, with Chinese visitor numbers rising after the introduction of a mutual visa-free regime between Moscow and Beijing.
