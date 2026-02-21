Tigers, Widows, and Mangroves: The Complex Struggles in the Sunderbans

Navigating the treacherous muddy slopes of Chargheri village, Rina Sarkar remains determined to combat climate change. As one of 150 local women, she plans to plant 2,000 mangrove saplings in the Sunderbans, a region grappling with severe human-tiger conflicts and environmental challenges.

These women, known as 'tiger widows', have lost husbands to the Bengal tiger attacks, which are increasing due to a combination of climate change-induced habitat loss and human incursion into tiger territories. Despite legal provisions, they struggle with a lack of compensation and widespread social stigma.

Efforts by NGOs emphasize the cultivation of mangroves, crucial for protection against environmental calamities. Still, more substantial support is required to help the widows transition to sustainable income sources and secure a basic quality of life among ongoing climate shifts.

