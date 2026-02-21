Trump's Tariff Twist: A Bold Move to Boost America's Economy Amidst Supreme Court Showdown

In a bold move, President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he plans to raise global tariffs to 15%, a move up from the previously stated 10% just a day prior. This decision was made in response to a Supreme Court ruling that limited his emergency powers.

Despite the legal obstacles, Trump signed an executive order to impose a temporary 10% tariff on global imports, circumventing Congress. These tariffs are set to last 150 days unless extended legislatively. This sudden spike in tariffs continues Trump's unpredictable economic strategies, affecting markets and international relations.

The president's decision came after a 6-3 Supreme Court ruling against him, leading to sharp criticism of the court, including justices he appointed. Trump's continued reliance on tariffs exhibits his intent to push his economic agenda forward in volatile ways.

(With inputs from agencies.)