Global Embarrassment: Assam BJP Slams Youth Congress 'Shirtless Protest'
Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia condemned the Youth Congress' 'shirtless protest' at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, calling it a 'global embarrassment' for India. The protest, allegedly at the behest of Rahul Gandhi, aimed to highlight opposition to the India-US trade deal and the government's policies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-02-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 17:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia criticized the recent 'shirtless protest' by the Youth Congress at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, labeling it as a global embarrassment for India.
Saikia alleged that the protest was conducted under the direct instruction of Rahul Gandhi, aiming to oppose the India-US trade deal and showcase dissent against government initiatives.
In response, BJP's youth wings coordinated statewide protests to expose what they termed as the 'Congress' anti-national stance', following the arrests of four Youth Congress workers involved in the protest.
(With inputs from agencies.)