Global Embarrassment: Assam BJP Slams Youth Congress 'Shirtless Protest'

Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia criticized the recent 'shirtless protest' by the Youth Congress at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, labeling it as a global embarrassment for India.

Saikia alleged that the protest was conducted under the direct instruction of Rahul Gandhi, aiming to oppose the India-US trade deal and showcase dissent against government initiatives.

In response, BJP's youth wings coordinated statewide protests to expose what they termed as the 'Congress' anti-national stance', following the arrests of four Youth Congress workers involved in the protest.

