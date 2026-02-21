Left Menu

Global Embarrassment: Assam BJP Slams Youth Congress 'Shirtless Protest'

Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia condemned the Youth Congress' 'shirtless protest' at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, calling it a 'global embarrassment' for India. The protest, allegedly at the behest of Rahul Gandhi, aimed to highlight opposition to the India-US trade deal and the government's policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-02-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 17:01 IST
Global Embarrassment: Assam BJP Slams Youth Congress 'Shirtless Protest'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia criticized the recent 'shirtless protest' by the Youth Congress at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, labeling it as a global embarrassment for India.

Saikia alleged that the protest was conducted under the direct instruction of Rahul Gandhi, aiming to oppose the India-US trade deal and showcase dissent against government initiatives.

In response, BJP's youth wings coordinated statewide protests to expose what they termed as the 'Congress' anti-national stance', following the arrests of four Youth Congress workers involved in the protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Germany's Conservatives Push for Social Media Ban: A New Wave of Digital Regulation

Germany's Conservatives Push for Social Media Ban: A New Wave of Digital Reg...

 Global
2
Manipur's Political Landscape: Cabinet Expansion Talks in New Delhi

Manipur's Political Landscape: Cabinet Expansion Talks in New Delhi

 India
3
Himachal Police Crack Down on Newborn Trafficking Gang

Himachal Police Crack Down on Newborn Trafficking Gang

 India
4
Deadly Strikes in Bekaa Valley: A New Test for Fragile Ceasefire

Deadly Strikes in Bekaa Valley: A New Test for Fragile Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026