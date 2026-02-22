Left Menu

Maa Inti Bangaaram Set for Grand Release

Telugu film 'Maa Inti Bangaaram', starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, will hit theaters globally on May 15, 2026. Directed by B V Nandini Reddy with music by Santosh Narayanan, the film is produced by Tralala Moving Pictures. Prabhu also stars in Netflix's 'Rakt Brahmand'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 17:32 IST
Maa Inti Bangaaram Set for Grand Release
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes center stage in the eagerly awaited Telugu movie 'Maa Inti Bangaaram'. As announced, the film is scheduled for a worldwide release on May 15, 2026, and promises an enthralling cinematic experience.

Directed by B V Nandini Reddy, a veteran with a knack for storytelling, the film features an original score composed by Santosh Narayanan. The production team, Tralala Moving Pictures, is gearing up to present this engaging feature to a global audience.

In addition to 'Maa Inti Bangaaram', Prabhu will captivate her fans in the upcoming Netflix series 'Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom'. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve and starring Aditya Roy Kapur, the series is generating buzz as it moves through production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aaland Sherin: The Youngest Hero of Organ Donation

Aaland Sherin: The Youngest Hero of Organ Donation

 India
2
Madhya Pradesh Universities Introduce Temple Management Courses to Boost Economy

Madhya Pradesh Universities Introduce Temple Management Courses to Boost Eco...

 India
3
Karnataka's Batting Strength Holds Upper Hand in Ranji Trophy Final

Karnataka's Batting Strength Holds Upper Hand in Ranji Trophy Final

 Global
4
Amitabh Bachchan Joins Forces to Propel India's Digital Skilling Revolution

Amitabh Bachchan Joins Forces to Propel India's Digital Skilling Revolution

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026