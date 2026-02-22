Maa Inti Bangaaram Set for Grand Release

Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes center stage in the eagerly awaited Telugu movie 'Maa Inti Bangaaram'. As announced, the film is scheduled for a worldwide release on May 15, 2026, and promises an enthralling cinematic experience.

Directed by B V Nandini Reddy, a veteran with a knack for storytelling, the film features an original score composed by Santosh Narayanan. The production team, Tralala Moving Pictures, is gearing up to present this engaging feature to a global audience.

In addition to 'Maa Inti Bangaaram', Prabhu will captivate her fans in the upcoming Netflix series 'Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom'. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve and starring Aditya Roy Kapur, the series is generating buzz as it moves through production.

(With inputs from agencies.)