Kerala's First Tunnel Light-and-Sound Show Unveiled

A groundbreaking light-and-sound show showcasing Kerala's rich history and focusing on the teachings of saint-social reformer Sree Narayana Guru will debut in Chilakoor Tunnel near Varkala. Announced for February 16, this will be India's inaugural visual experience inside a tunnel, utilizing advanced video mapping technology, as confirmed by officials.

The renovated Chilakoor Tunnel is part of the Akkulam-Chettuva Waterway project, aligning with Kerala's inland navigation initiatives. Scheduled to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, this endeavor enhances the state's reputation as a multimodal logistics hub and boosts water-based tourism potential. The upgrade was managed by Kerala Waterways Infrastructure Limited, a state and Cochin International Airport Limited collaboration.

A specially crafted electric boat equipped with high-tech visuals and sound systems will enhance tourists' experience. The show, reflecting Kerala's scenic landscape and cultural heritage, includes a six-minute focus on Sree Narayana Guru. This initiative aims to position Chilakoor Beach as a major tourist attraction, promoting ecological sustainability and cultural richness.