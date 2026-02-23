Left Menu

Kerala's First Tunnel Light-and-Sound Show Unveiled

Kerala is set to present a pioneering light-and-sound show in Chilakoor Tunnel, highlighting the state's history and Sree Narayana Guru's teachings. The project, part of the Akkulam-Chettuva Waterway, integrates cutting-edge video mapping and electric boat rides to boost tourism and cultural engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-02-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 18:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A groundbreaking light-and-sound show showcasing Kerala's rich history and focusing on the teachings of saint-social reformer Sree Narayana Guru will debut in Chilakoor Tunnel near Varkala. Announced for February 16, this will be India's inaugural visual experience inside a tunnel, utilizing advanced video mapping technology, as confirmed by officials.

The renovated Chilakoor Tunnel is part of the Akkulam-Chettuva Waterway project, aligning with Kerala's inland navigation initiatives. Scheduled to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, this endeavor enhances the state's reputation as a multimodal logistics hub and boosts water-based tourism potential. The upgrade was managed by Kerala Waterways Infrastructure Limited, a state and Cochin International Airport Limited collaboration.

A specially crafted electric boat equipped with high-tech visuals and sound systems will enhance tourists' experience. The show, reflecting Kerala's scenic landscape and cultural heritage, includes a six-minute focus on Sree Narayana Guru. This initiative aims to position Chilakoor Beach as a major tourist attraction, promoting ecological sustainability and cultural richness.

