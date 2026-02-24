Keralam Renaming: A Triumph of Linguistic Heritage and Identity

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has commended the Union Cabinet's decision to officially rename the State of Kerala to Keralam, emphasizing it as a victory for the region's linguistic heritage and cultural identity.

This renaming move represents the culmination of a longstanding demand from the people of Keralam, rooted in the state's cultural and linguistic legacy. The name 'Keralam' is intrinsic to the Malayalam language, reflecting the civilizational continuity of the area.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly, guided by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, unanimously backed this change, illustrating a broad political and social consensus. The Left Democratic Front played a crucial role in advocating for this change, showcasing its commitment to preserving linguistic identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)