Robert Carradine's Legacy: A Story of Talent and Struggle

Robert Carradine, a Hollywood actor renowned for his role in the 1984 comedy 'Revenge of the Nerds,' has died at the age of 71. His family confirmed the actor's passing, revealing that he had taken his own life following a long battle with bipolar disorder.

Carradine, part of a prolific Hollywood family, was the youngest sibling and son of character actor John Carradine. Despite a successful career in film and television for over four decades, he never achieved the same level of fame as his siblings, Keith and the late David Carradine.

His career highlights include a notable turn on 'Lizzie McGuire' and roles in films alongside top directors. Yet, it was his role as Lewis Skolnick in 'Revenge of the Nerds' that endeared him to audiences. Robert is remembered by his three children for being a loving and supportive father. His family and colleagues remember him as a profoundly gifted individual who struggled valiantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)