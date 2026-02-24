Left Menu

Robert Carradine's Legacy: A Story of Talent and Struggle

Robert Carradine, a member of Hollywood's esteemed Carradine family, died at 71. Known for 'Revenge of the Nerds', Robert battled bipolar disorder for two decades. Despite his acting prowess, he didn’t achieve the fame of his siblings. He is survived by his three children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-02-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 19:57 IST
Robert Carradine's Legacy: A Story of Talent and Struggle
  • Country:
  • United States

Robert Carradine, a Hollywood actor renowned for his role in the 1984 comedy 'Revenge of the Nerds,' has died at the age of 71. His family confirmed the actor's passing, revealing that he had taken his own life following a long battle with bipolar disorder.

Carradine, part of a prolific Hollywood family, was the youngest sibling and son of character actor John Carradine. Despite a successful career in film and television for over four decades, he never achieved the same level of fame as his siblings, Keith and the late David Carradine.

His career highlights include a notable turn on 'Lizzie McGuire' and roles in films alongside top directors. Yet, it was his role as Lewis Skolnick in 'Revenge of the Nerds' that endeared him to audiences. Robert is remembered by his three children for being a loving and supportive father. His family and colleagues remember him as a profoundly gifted individual who struggled valiantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA says accountable managers, senior leadership of non-scheduled operators will be held personally responsible for systemic non-compliances.

DGCA says accountable managers, senior leadership of non-scheduled operators...

 Global
2
Renaming Kerala to Keralam: A Historical Nod Ahead of Assembly Elections

Renaming Kerala to Keralam: A Historical Nod Ahead of Assembly Elections

 India
3
Non-scheduled operators failing to meet compliance standards to face penalties, licenses may be suspended: DGCA.

Non-scheduled operators failing to meet compliance standards to face penalti...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Ambulance Crash Leaves Seven Dead in Jharkhand

Tragedy Strikes: Air Ambulance Crash Leaves Seven Dead in Jharkhand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026