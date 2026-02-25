Left Menu

Breaking Stereotypes: Shaswati Karmakar's Inspirational Win at Maven Ms Plus Size India

Shaswati Karmakar's victory in the East India category of Maven Ms Plus Size India symbolizes a significant step toward challenging conventional beauty standards. With a strong professional background and family support, she champions body positivity and aims to foster inclusive fashion, inspiring women to embrace diverse beauty representations.

Breaking Stereotypes: Shaswati Karmakar's Inspirational Win at Maven Ms Plus Size India

Shaswati Karmakar's triumphant win in the East India segment of the Maven Ms Plus Size India pageant is a testament to challenging conventional beauty norms. Her victory has marked a pivotal moment in celebrating body positivity and inclusivity, empowering plus-size women throughout Eastern India.

Karmakar, who holds a Master's degree and boasts a successful career as a Public Relations Officer at Pest Control Management Private Limited, exemplifies the blend of professional excellence and pageant achievement. Additionally, her role in the cosmetics sector with AVON, where she has earned national recognition, underscores her leadership in the beauty market.

Rooted in familial support from Siliguri, West Bengal, Shaswati credits her family's encouragement for her pageant success, bolstering her self-belief. As a beacon of modern beauty standards, Shaswati advocates for diversity and self-love, planning initiatives to foster inclusive fashion and representation in the modeling world. Her win embodies the shift towards broader acceptance of diverse beauty across society.

