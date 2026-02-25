Left Menu

BandBaajaBitiya: Redefining Honour in Indian Families

BandBaajaBitiya is not just a film, but a compelling social narrative reshaping the concept of honour in Indian culture. Featuring actor Gajraj Rao, it challenges traditional norms and encourages families to support their daughters. The campaign, driven by Sandeep Goel, amplifies its message through strategic digital engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2026 12:59 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 12:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BandBaajaBitiya is more than just a film; it's a poignant reflection on courage, dignity, and redefined familial honour in India. Under Sandeep Goel's direction at Goel TMT and with veteran actor Gajraj Rao's evocative performance, it challenges traditional norms by advocating vocal support for daughters, prompting emotional nationwide conversations.

The narrative, crafted by O.R. Radhakrishnan and Sneh Nihalani and executed with sensitivity by director Prosit Roy, transforms the concept of a wedding procession into a symbol of dignity reclaiming. The film's intimate yet impactful visual storytelling engages audiences organically, encouraging them to participate in a societal dialogue about empowerment.

Utilizing a strategic multi-platform approach led by Dinakar Menon of BigTrunk Communications, the film has effectively reached diverse audiences. Acknowledgements from prominent figures like Smriti Irani and Rajkummar Rao have amplified its impact, cementing BandBaajaBitiya as a cultural milestone that redefines strength and honour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

