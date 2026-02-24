Left Menu

Sasikala Launches New Political Journey with Party Announcement

V K Sasikala, a close associate of late AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa, announced a new political party. She promised a new political era and criticized party betrayals. The party will feature iconic leaders and focus on governance inspired by Jayalalithaa's principles, aiming to challenge current political adversaries.

V K Sasikala, confidante of the late AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa, launched a new political party, marking a potential shift in Tamil Nadu's political landscape. At an event commemorating Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary, Sasikala proclaimed, "We are going to witness a new political chapter."

The new political party, yet to be named, signals a possible four-cornered contest in the upcoming state Assembly elections. This electoral battle will see the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and AIADMK-headed NDA on opposing sides, with actor Vijay's TVK also entering the fray.

Sasikala, while revealing the party's flag featuring images of CN Annadurai, MG Ramachandran, and Jayalalithaa, criticized the opposition and highlighted the party's focus on eradicating poverty and promoting equality. Her incarcerated years were recalled as she promised governance inspired by her mentor's principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

