Groth Revolutionizes Marketing Intelligence with AI-Driven Platform

Tonic Worldwide introduces Groth, a marketing intelligence platform designed to unify disparate marketing tools and transform data into actionable insights. By integrating advanced AI with human expertise, Groth addresses the fragmentation in marketing by streamlining consumer insights, creative performance, and attribution tracking into a cohesive system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2026 14:49 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 14:49 IST
In a groundbreaking move, Tonic Worldwide has launched Groth, a full-funnel marketing intelligence platform poised to address modern marketing's greatest challenge: the fragmentation caused by too many dashboards and insufficient decisions. Announced in Mumbai, the platform aims to unify the myriad tools marketers use into a cohesive, actionable system.

Groth integrates advanced AI capabilities with human strategic insight, delivering a comprehensive solution that empowers marketers to transform data into decisions. The platform offers modules including market intelligence, brand visibility mapping, creative performance auditing, and unified attribution to solve independent growth challenges seamlessly.

Chetan Asher, Tonic Worldwide's Founder & CEO, emphasized Groth's potential to answer critical questions for today's growth marketers by merging AI pattern recognition with strategic human expertise. As the digital landscape evolves, Groth equips brands with the tools necessary to thrive and make informed decisions rapidly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

