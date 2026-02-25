Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds: Charred Body Found in Forest

A severely burnt body was discovered in a torched car near Choura Khurd and Amarpur villages. Police are investigating the incident, attempting to identify the deceased and understand the circumstances. The car owner is known, but it's unclear if they are the victim. Forensic analysis is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 25-02-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 14:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A chilling discovery was made on Wednesday when police recovered a severely burnt body from a charred vehicle in a secluded forested location. The incident occurred between Choura Khurd and Amarpur villages, leaving authorities in a race against time to piece together the mystery.

Senior Superintendent of Police Abhinandan Singh revealed to PTI that the vehicle, an extensively burned Alto, was traced to its owner through the car's registration details and chassis number. However, it remains uncertain whether the deceased is the car's owner or another individual. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause and time of death.

The locality, known for its isolation, poses challenges as police suspect the victim might have been brought there before the car was set on fire. Law enforcement officials are methodically sifting through CCTV footage from nearby areas to track the car's movements. Additionally, a forensic team has collected samples from the scene to aid the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

