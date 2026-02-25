Left Menu

Maharashtra's War on Illegal Moneylending and Organ Trafficking

The Maharashtra government is intensifying its legal framework against unauthorized moneylenders following a disturbing organ trafficking case linked to a farmer's debt. Six unlicensed moneylenders were arrested for their role in forcing a farmer into organ trade. Committees will report quarterly on actions against illegal money-lending.

Updated: 25-02-2026 14:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an assertive measure to tackle illegal financial practices, the Maharashtra government has heightened its crackdown on unauthorized moneylenders and announced plans to amend the Maharashtra Money-Lending (Regulation) Act, 2014. This follows a shocking incident where a farmer was coerced into organ trading to repay a debt.

Minister of State for Home, Pankaj Bhoyar, stated in the legislative assembly that existing laws would be scrutinized, with the possibility of involving the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act against the accused. Six moneylenders, found to be operating without licenses in the Chandrapur case, have been arrested, and their properties ordered to be seized.

A Special Investigation Team is currently investigating links to an international organ trafficking syndicate, noting the issue's reach to Tamil Nadu and Cambodia. With eight arrests made, the state has implemented district-level committees to tackle illegal money-lending, mandated to report their findings quarterly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

