Congress Slams One-Sided Indo-US Trade Deal: An 'Anti-Farmer' Agreement

The Indo-US interim trade deal has come under fire from the Congress, which labeled it distinctly one-sided and urged India to put it on hold. Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary for communications, highlighted the recent US imposition of a 125.87% duty on Indian solar modules.

This action questions President Trump's commitment to the deal, previously lauded by New Delhi. According to Ramesh, while India's imports from the US would increase, Indian exports face restrictions influenced by the US President's decisions. He emphasized the detrimental impact this deal could have on millions of farmers in India.

Echoing similar sentiments at a rally in Bhopal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi described the agreement as damaging to farmers. He challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revoke the deal in light of a US Supreme Court ruling deeming Trump's tariffs illegal, arguing the agreement was made under pressure and is fundamentally anti-farmer.