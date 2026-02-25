'Nukkad Naatak': A Debut Film Bridging Two Indias

First-time director Tanmaya Shekhar is making waves with his debut film, 'Nukkad Naatak', which delves into the striking disparity between affluent campus life and neighboring slum adversity. Funded by personal and community support, the film reflects Shekhar's journey from engineering in the U.S. to storytelling in India.

Inspired by his mother's teaching efforts in a slum near his childhood home, Shekhar aims to highlight issues surrounding education and LGBTQ challenges. Despite industry hurdles and a focus on known actors hindering initial outreach, support from director Imtiaz Ali has bolstered the film's visibility.

Set to release on February 27, the film's positive pre-booking figures leave Shekhar hopeful. With creative nods to indie films like 'Masaan', Shekhar and his team, including actor Molshri, emphasize the power of storytelling in fostering social awareness, striving for a heartfelt connection with audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)