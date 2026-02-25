Left Menu

Celebrating 25 Years of Spiritual Unity: Goa Honors Siddhashram Shakti Centre UK

The Goa Spiritual Festival 2026 saw the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant, honor His Holiness Rajrajeshwar Guruji of Siddhashram UK for their 25 years of spiritual and cultural contributions. Recognizing their efforts in community service and universal values, the event emphasized spiritual awareness and unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 25-02-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 17:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the heart of Panaji, Goa, the esteemed Chief Minister Pramod Sawant extended a warm welcome to His Holiness Rajrajeshwar Guruji during the Goa Spiritual Festival 2026. The event marked a celebration of the Silver Jubilee of the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre (UK).

Recognizing 25 years of dedication to cultural and spiritual enrichment, the Chief Minister presented Guruji with a Letter of Appreciation. This accolade acknowledges the Centre's contributions to global spiritual awareness, community service, and the promotion of universal values.

The gathering was accentuated by the presentation of a publication celebrating Goa's temple heritage, symbolizing shared commitments to spiritual harmony and traditional values. This occasion of unity was further enriched by the presence of revered spiritual leaders and dignitaries.

