Celebrating Global Change-Makers: The 2023 TRT World Citizen Awards

The TRT World Citizen Awards, initiated in 2017, recognize individuals globally who foster positive social change. The 7th ceremony was held in Istanbul, honoring figures like Yahya Barzaq posthumously. Participants, including Emine Erdogan, emphasized the awards' role in promoting justice and highlighting impactful stories worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 25-02-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 18:01 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

The TRT World Citizen Awards, first launched in 2017 as part of TRT's mission of inspiring positive change, celebrated its seventh edition this year in Istanbul. The awards honor individuals who have made significant contributions to social benefit globally, and this year's ceremony saw participation from notable figures such as Emine Erdogan, highlighting the project's importance in addressing global issues and raising awareness.

Emine Erdogan, the guest of honor and wife of President Erdogan, praised the initiative for bringing together those who fight against injustice and strive for human dignity, aligning with TRT's unwavering commitment to truth. She emphasized the awards' role in uniting efforts that make a difference across the world.

Among the honored were Yahya Barzaq, awarded posthumously, and Raul Pantaleo, recognized for his unique approach to architecture. The ceremony also highlighted the contributions of individuals like Ibtihal Aboussaad, Vaniya Agrawal, and Amara Nwuneli for their work in technology, environment, and education, further cementing the awards' reputation for celebrating diverse and impactful change-makers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

