Economic Nexus: Germany and China's Crucial Connection

Personal connections with China are deemed vital for maintaining economic ties, according to Mercedes-Benz. The statement coincides with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit to China, accompanied by business leaders.

Merz's trip underscores that bilateral dialogue and maintaining ties are considered a high priority in Berlin, a spokesperson for the German car manufacturer indicated.

The spokesperson added that personal interactions remain crucial for advancing mutual understanding and sustaining positive economic relations.

