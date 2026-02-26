Amit Shah's Strategic Visit: Securing Seemanchal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate a new Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) border outpost in Bihar's Araria district, enhancing security along the India-Nepal boundary. This development comes during a three-day visit where Shah aims to bolster infrastructure and assess the Vibrant Villages Programme.

During his tour, Shah will engage with residents living near the border and evaluate the area's security challenges. His itinerary also includes discussions with officials responsible for managing the porous Nepal border, a strategic region necessitating tight security measures.

This visit marks Shah's return to Bihar after November 2025. The strategically vital Seemanchal region borders Nepal and Bangladesh, presenting unique challenges in maintaining intelligence and demographic balance. State BJP spokesperson Prem Ranjan Patel highlighted the visit's significance in strengthening national security.

