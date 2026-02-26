Left Menu

Father Sentenced Under Hong Kong's National Security Law in Groundbreaking Case

A Hong Kong court sentenced Kwok Yin-sang, the father of a pro-democracy activist, to eight months in prison for attempting to withdraw funds from his daughter's insurance policy. This is the first conviction under the city's national security law targeting an 'absconder's' financial dealings.

A Hong Kong court handed down an eight-month prison sentence to Kwok Yin-sang on Thursday, marking a historic ruling under the territory's national security law. The 69-year-old father of a wanted pro-democracy activist was found guilty of attempting to withdraw funds from his daughter's insurance policy.

Kwok, the first individual to be prosecuted under this specific provision, maintained his innocence and chose not to testify. His daughter, Anna Kwok, has been an outspoken advocate for democracy, leading the Hong Kong Democracy Council from Washington, D.C. Authorities have accused her of collusion with foreign forces.

Despite Anna's criticism of the government's actions, Kwok's case underscores the expansion of Hong Kong's security measures, which critics claim suppress dissent. The ruling may open the door for similar prosecutions, as Magistrate Andy Cheng emphasized that familial relationships hold no exemption under the law.

