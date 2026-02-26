Left Menu

Kerala High Court Halts 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond'

The Kerala High Court issued an interim stay on the release of 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond', citing non-compliance by the Central Board of Film Certification. The court found that the film may disrupt social harmony and deviates from guidelines, necessitating a review before its release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 26-02-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 15:48 IST
The Kerala High Court has temporarily halted the release of the film 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond'. This decision follows concerns that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) failed to adhere to guidelines ensuring social harmony.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas pointed out that the CBFC may have disregarded the applicable law when certifying the movie, sparking multiple legal challenges. The court emphasized that content potentially creating discord can't be protected under the freedom of speech provision in India's Constitution.

The central government has now been instructed to reconsider the movie's certification within two weeks. The interim stay will last for 13 days, and related parties must be given a chance to present their case before any final decision is made.

