Dayal Opticals Makes Grand Entrance into Mumbai's Cultural Hub at Kala Ghoda

Dayal Opticals launches its largest retail store in Mumbai's Kala Ghoda district, marking a significant expansion for the Delhi-based optical brand. The event was attended by various celebrities and aims to blend trendy eyewear with the rich culture of the area, offering advanced eye care services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-02-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 17:21 IST
Dayal Opticals has officially launched a new retail outlet in the heritage-rich Kala Ghoda district of Mumbai, signaling a major leap in the brand's expansion efforts. Known for its prowess in the optical retail sector, Dayal Opticals' new location aspires to fuse cultural classicism with contemporary eye-care solutions.

The launch was celebrated with a star-studded event attended by notable celebrities like Harbhajan Singh and Sangeeta Bijlani, adding glamour to the evening's festivities. The store, described as a comprehensive eye-care boutique, offers advanced eye testing, a curated selection of eyewear, and professional consultation under one roof.

With a robust presence in the Delhi–NCR region and over 17 boutiques, Dayal Opticals is expanding prudently into Mumbai with plans to redefine how residents perceive eyewear—not merely as a necessity, but as a key aspect of personal style. The brand aims to maintain its traditional values while adapting to the vibrant Mumbai market.

