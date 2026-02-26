Dayal Opticals Makes Grand Entrance into Mumbai's Cultural Hub at Kala Ghoda

Dayal Opticals has officially launched a new retail outlet in the heritage-rich Kala Ghoda district of Mumbai, signaling a major leap in the brand's expansion efforts. Known for its prowess in the optical retail sector, Dayal Opticals' new location aspires to fuse cultural classicism with contemporary eye-care solutions.

The launch was celebrated with a star-studded event attended by notable celebrities like Harbhajan Singh and Sangeeta Bijlani, adding glamour to the evening's festivities. The store, described as a comprehensive eye-care boutique, offers advanced eye testing, a curated selection of eyewear, and professional consultation under one roof.

With a robust presence in the Delhi–NCR region and over 17 boutiques, Dayal Opticals is expanding prudently into Mumbai with plans to redefine how residents perceive eyewear—not merely as a necessity, but as a key aspect of personal style. The brand aims to maintain its traditional values while adapting to the vibrant Mumbai market.