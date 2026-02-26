Left Menu

Kit Harington's Intricate Dance Through Chaotic Worlds: From Westeros to Wall Street

Kit Harington contrasts his iconic 'Game of Thrones' role with his new character in HBO's 'Industry', exploring the similarities between their complex, often dark characters. 'Industry' navigates the cutthroat finance sector, delving into power, money, and ego, with Harington portraying the flawed yet compelling Henry Muck.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 18:02 IST
Kit Harington's Intricate Dance Through Chaotic Worlds: From Westeros to Wall Street
Industry
  • Country:
  • India

Kit Harington, acclaimed for his portrayal of Jon Snow in 'Game of Thrones', draws parallels between the fantasy epic and his latest venture, 'Industry', highlighting the shared exploration of morally complex characters.

The actor steps into the role of Henry Muck, a privileged yet troubled entrepreneur, navigating the ruthless world of international finance. 'Industry' is renowned for its vivid portrayal of high-stakes corporate life, with young graduates vying for permanent positions at London's top investment bank.

Harington reflects on embodying a character similar to real-life acquaintances and discusses the challenges of empathizing with such a deeply flawed individual. The show, currently in its fourth season, features a stellar ensemble cast, including Max Minghella as the morally ambiguous tech founder, Whitney Halberstram. 'Industry' continues to captivate audiences with its unflinching take on power dynamics and personal relationships, recently renewing for a fifth and final season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ONGC's Para Games 2026: A Celebration of Inclusivity and Strength

ONGC's Para Games 2026: A Celebration of Inclusivity and Strength

 India
2
Denmark's Parliamentary Election Set for March 24

Denmark's Parliamentary Election Set for March 24

 Denmark
3
Geneva Talks Focus on Ukraine's Reconstruction Amid Ongoing War

Geneva Talks Focus on Ukraine's Reconstruction Amid Ongoing War

 Global
4
India-Israel Ties Strengthened: A Strategic Partnership Blossoms

India-Israel Ties Strengthened: A Strategic Partnership Blossoms

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026