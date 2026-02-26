Kit Harington's Intricate Dance Through Chaotic Worlds: From Westeros to Wall Street

Kit Harington, acclaimed for his portrayal of Jon Snow in 'Game of Thrones', draws parallels between the fantasy epic and his latest venture, 'Industry', highlighting the shared exploration of morally complex characters.

The actor steps into the role of Henry Muck, a privileged yet troubled entrepreneur, navigating the ruthless world of international finance. 'Industry' is renowned for its vivid portrayal of high-stakes corporate life, with young graduates vying for permanent positions at London's top investment bank.

Harington reflects on embodying a character similar to real-life acquaintances and discusses the challenges of empathizing with such a deeply flawed individual. The show, currently in its fourth season, features a stellar ensemble cast, including Max Minghella as the morally ambiguous tech founder, Whitney Halberstram. 'Industry' continues to captivate audiences with its unflinching take on power dynamics and personal relationships, recently renewing for a fifth and final season.

(With inputs from agencies.)