Bridging Nations: Indian Jews in Israel Strengthen India-Israel Ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Indian-origin Jewish community in Israel for their significant contributions to the country, characterizing them as a 'living bridge' between India and Israel. The community, consisting of about 85,000 people, includes notable figures like Dr. Riki Shahi and HR manager Isaac Thangjon.
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the Indian-origin Jewish community in Israel, acknowledging their outstanding contributions as a 'living bridge' between the two nations. The meeting underscored the lasting impact of approximately 85,000 Jews of Indian origin residing in Israel.
Modi interacted with several prominent community members, including Dr. Riki Shahi, who praised Modi's actions, highlighting initiatives like the 'Twin Cities' program between Baroda and Ashkelon. Another notable member, Isaac Thangjon, expressed optimism about Modi's efforts to strengthen Israel-India relations, especially regarding the proposal to migrate North-East Indian Jews to Israel.
The Ministry of External Affairs described the community as vibrant, with stories of shared heritage that exemplify the spirit of India-Israel friendship. Modi, during his address to the Knesset, acknowledged the community's contributions across various sectors, emphasizing their role in enhancing bilateral ties.
