Modi Meets 'Fauda' Stars in Israel, Shares Selfie Moment
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the cast and crew of the Israeli espionage series 'Fauda' during his visit to Israel. He posted a selfie with the team on social media, featuring creators Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff. 'Fauda' is a globally acclaimed action thriller series streaming on Netflix.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with the cast and crew of the Israeli espionage series 'Fauda' on Thursday in Israel, capturing the moment with a shared selfie on social media.
During his two-day visit to the country, Modi posted the photo on X, humorously noting, 'Thankfully, this interaction required only a selfie, no undercover work! #Fauda.' The image included 'Fauda' creators Lior Raz, Avi Issacharoff, and actors Laetitia Eido and Doron Ben-David.
The series, which details the adventures of undercover Israeli operative Doron Kavillio, gained international acclaim after its 2015 launch and is widely streamed on Netflix. This visit marks Modi's second trip to Israel in nine years, underscoring strengthened India-Israel relations since his 2017 visit, when the partnership was elevated to a strategic level.
