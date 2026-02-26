Left Menu

Modi Meets 'Fauda' Stars in Israel, Shares Selfie Moment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the cast and crew of the Israeli espionage series 'Fauda' during his visit to Israel. He posted a selfie with the team on social media, featuring creators Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff. 'Fauda' is a globally acclaimed action thriller series streaming on Netflix.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-02-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 19:32 IST
Modi Meets 'Fauda' Stars in Israel, Shares Selfie Moment
  • Country:
  • Israel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with the cast and crew of the Israeli espionage series 'Fauda' on Thursday in Israel, capturing the moment with a shared selfie on social media.

During his two-day visit to the country, Modi posted the photo on X, humorously noting, 'Thankfully, this interaction required only a selfie, no undercover work! #Fauda.' The image included 'Fauda' creators Lior Raz, Avi Issacharoff, and actors Laetitia Eido and Doron Ben-David.

The series, which details the adventures of undercover Israeli operative Doron Kavillio, gained international acclaim after its 2015 launch and is widely streamed on Netflix. This visit marks Modi's second trip to Israel in nine years, underscoring strengthened India-Israel relations since his 2017 visit, when the partnership was elevated to a strategic level.

TRENDING

1
Tech Sector Struggles Amid Mixed Market Open

Tech Sector Struggles Amid Mixed Market Open

 Global
2
India and Israel Forge Special Strategic Partnership

India and Israel Forge Special Strategic Partnership

 Israel
3
Strategic Deployment: CAPF Companies Gear Up for Bengal Polls

Strategic Deployment: CAPF Companies Gear Up for Bengal Polls

 India
4
Dark Web Bust: LSD Traffickers Caught in Jharkhand

Dark Web Bust: LSD Traffickers Caught in Jharkhand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026